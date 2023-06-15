Yann Sommer needs a new club

Yann Sommer has had turbulent months in Germany. The future of the Swiss national goalie is open. With Gregor Kobel, Sommer’s designated successor should be in goal in Andorra.

Thank you: Yann Sommer says goodbye to the Bayern fans in Bremen. Thilo Schmulgen / Reuters

“Summer! Summer!” The youngsters scream as if calling for a pop star. But it is not yet so far that the Swiss national football goalie leaves the training ground in Tenero. The practice session is over, but Yann Sommer still has work to do. He poses for a photo with goalie coach Patrick Foletti and Gregor Kobel, Sommer’s designated successor. A magazine wants to explore the Swiss goalie miracle.