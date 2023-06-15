Home » Yann Sommer needs a new club
Sports

Yann Sommer needs a new club

by admin
Yann Sommer needs a new club

Yann Sommer has had turbulent months in Germany. The future of the Swiss national goalie is open. With Gregor Kobel, Sommer’s designated successor should be in goal in Andorra.

Thank you: Yann Sommer says goodbye to the Bayern fans in Bremen.

Thilo Schmulgen / Reuters

“Summer! Summer!” The youngsters scream as if calling for a pop star. But it is not yet so far that the Swiss national football goalie leaves the training ground in Tenero. The practice session is over, but Yann Sommer still has work to do. He poses for a photo with goalie coach Patrick Foletti and Gregor Kobel, Sommer’s designated successor. A magazine wants to explore the Swiss goalie miracle.

See also  Icardi Wanda together again. Him with a post on Instagram: "Thank you my love"

You may also like

Mercedes, Hamilton: “Progress has been made on the...

Sailing: Ocean Race: Guyot gives up after collision...

2-1 to Italy, Spain in Nations League Final...

Late victory against Italy: Joker Joselu shoots Spain...

Video exposure of Beijing fans rushing into the...

there is a rule that changes the penalties...

National team: Will Hansi Flick remain national coach?...

Jude Bellingham says he wants to play with...

A model of diligence and perseverance

Nieves Herrero | War between Nieves Herrero and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy