Yanqing District Continues Efforts in Ice and Snow Sports After Winter Olympics

Yanqing District to Host Various Ice and Snow Events Following Winter Olympics

After the successful conclusion of the post-Winter Olympics article, the “ice and snow sports” in Yanqing District are continuing to make efforts. According to the Sports Bureau of Yanqing District, the district will host several major ice and snow events, including the 14th Winter Games bobsleigh and alpine skiing competitions, the 2023-2024 season International Snowmobile Federation bobsleigh and steel frame bobsleigh World Cup, and other domestic and international racing events.

In an effort to promote ice and snow sports, over 30 elementary and middle school students in Yanqing District participated in a short-track speed skating activity at the Mengyuan Skating Hall. Guided by two coaches, these young athletes showcased their skills and enthusiasm for the sport. Selected from various primary and secondary schools in the district, these students have become members of the district team.

Established in 2015, the Dream Origin Skating Hall focuses on three main aspects: popularizing ice and snow, hosting ice and snow competitions, and training talented individuals in ice and snow sports. The popularization rate of ice and snow sports among elementary and middle school students in Yanqing District has reached 95%, with a total of 220,000 individuals participating. Through popularization courses, schools have also identified outstanding players to join their respective school and district teams.

Yanqing District offers a range of youth sports, with 7 summer events and 4 winter events, including short track speed skating, curling, ice hockey, and skiing. Currently, there are 1,585 registered athletes, 486 of whom participate in winter events. The district is actively expanding its reserve team of competitive sports talents.

To further develop winter events and support the construction of the Beijing International Exchange Center and Beijing-Zhangjiakou Sports Culture Tourism Belt, Yanqing District will organize a series of domestic and international ice and snow events. These include the international training week for snowmobile and steel frame snowmobile, the first race of the World Cup, the 14th winter alpine skiing, snowmobile, steel frame snowmobile, and sled competitions. Additionally, the district aims to host the Alpine Skiing Far East Cup, Alpine Skiing World Cup, and Luge World Cup. These events will effectively utilize the Winter Olympics venues and contribute to the construction of Beijing as an international communication center.

In recent events, Yanqing District’s short-track speed skating team achieved great success at the 11th Beijing National Traditional Sports Games, winning 3 gold medals, 14 silver medals, and 4 bronze medals.

Yanqing District’s dedication to ice and snow sports is a testament to the legacy of the Winter Olympics and the continuous promotion of winter sports in China.

(Text by Reporter Zhao Xuan)

