Original title: Yao Ming personally serves as the team leader of the women’s basketball team: is it the best result in his tenure with the team to go to Australia to supervise the battle?

On September 20, Beijing time, the Chinese Basketball Association announced the 12-man squad for the Women’s Basketball World Cup. It is worth mentioning that Yao Ming personally served as the team leader and accompanied the team to Australia. competition.

In the Tokyo Olympics, Yao Ming is the team leader of the Chinese women’s basketball team. When the men’s basketball team missed the Olympic Games, the women’s basketball girls performed well and broke into the top eight. Unfortunately, the top eight faced Serbia, under the condition of being dominant for a time. , failed to have the last laugh, and lost by 7 points.

This time Yao Ming led the team again, and the Chinese women’s basketball team was optimistic about the medals. The last time the women’s basketball team won a medal in the World Cup (formerly the World Championships) dates back to 1994. At that time, the Chinese women’s basketball team led by Zheng Haixia reached the final all the way. In the final, Zheng Haixia scored 27 points and 11 rebounds. However, the Chinese women’s basketball team 87- 96 lost to Brazil, regret to pick silver.

In this World Cup, the Chinese women’s basketball team has once again made people see the hope of winning the medal. In Australia’s final preparations, they beat the world‘s third-ranked Australian women’s basketball team and beat the world‘s fourth-ranked Canadian women’s basketball team.

In the group stage, the Chinese women’s basketball team was in Group A with the United States, Belgium, South Korea, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Puerto Rico. According to the rules, the top four of the two groups advance to the quarter-finals, and there is little suspense for the Chinese women’s basketball team to advance. However, the quarter-finals will be decided by lottery, and I hope that the Chinese women’s basketball team will also have good luck by then.

If the Chinese women's basketball team can get a medal, this will be the biggest achievement of Yao Ming's adult national team.





