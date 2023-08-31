YASAR ERKAN, THE FIGHTER WHO GAVE TURKEY THE FIRST OLYMPIC GOLD IN BERLIN 1936 – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

When we get to the last lines of this article, I will tell you a curious anecdote about Yaşar Erkan. Know, for starters, that his name belongs to the legend of Turkish sport, if it is true that he was the first athlete from that country to boast the status of Olympic champion, having captured the gold medal at the 1936 Berlin Games in the featherweight category of Greek wrestling -roman.

Yaşar was born in the small village of Ispidi in Refahiye District, Erzincan Province on April 30, 1911, son of a wrestler of yağlı güreş, Turkish wrestling (or wrestling in oil as the wrestlers sprinkle themselves with olive oil), a sort of real national sport, and if he moved with his family to Istanbul at the age of 4, it is here that as a boy he in turn begins to fight, committed to the Kumkapi Wrestling Club. And since he really knows how to do it, he is soon spotted by the coaches of the Turkish Greco-Roman national team, who they select him for the 1933 Balkan Championships, which Erkan makes his own by competing in the featherweight category (up to 61 kg.), a title which he then confirms also in the following years, 1934, 1935 and 1937.

The results achieved are worth Erkan’s trip to the 1936 Berlin Olympicsbut before that historic edition opens, it is necessary to remember that in the previous four five-circle editions in which Turkey has taken part, it is still dry of podium placements. But the tide is changing, wrestling is a sport in which crescent moon athletes excel, and right at Germany Hallon August 4, Ahmet Kireççi captures the bronze in the middleweight category of the downhill, finally entering the name of Turkey in the list of medalist countries at the Games.

Let’s go back to Erkan who takes to the platform from 6 to 9 August, but not before having also competed in free climbing, being eliminated in the third round by the Finnish Kustaa Pihlajamäki, who will then put the gold medal around his neck. In his favorite specialty, precisely the Greco-Roman, Erkan passes the first three rounds easily, pinning the Danish Robert Nielsen, the Japanese Hideichi Yoshioka and the Italian Valentino Borgia one after the other, to then prevail over the Latvian Krisjanis Kundzins.

The defeat with the Finnish Aarne Reini, who backed him after only 4’50” of fighting, cost the Turkish 4 penalty points and the first provisional place in the standings, at this point the prerogative of the Swede Einar Karlssonwhich with 3 penalty points (the result of three successes by decision of the judges) the Olympic title is played in the last challenge of the tournament, just with Reini, in turn with 4 penalties. It’s here the victory of the Finn thanks to the verdict of the judges, 2-1, not only denies both contenders the possibility of conquering the gold medal (Reini silver, Karlsson bronze), given that the result makes them slip to 5 penalties, but assigns the final victory to Erkanwho has already finished his labors with 4 penalty points.

The Turkish flag is finally hoisted on the highest mast in Olympiaand Yaşar Erkan is also entitled to be elected national hero by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who celebrates him “you are small, but you have done an important job for the country. Now your name has entered the history of Turkish sport. Long live Yasar!“.

Ah, I forgot… Erkan, which in Turkish means “prominent member of a community“, at the registry office he was registered as Naçar“helpless“. And then the almighty Ataturk, in addition to giving Yaşar a house, he also changed his surname, the one that everyone knows and that elects him among the immortals of sport in the gold register of the Olympics.

