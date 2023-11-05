Home » Yasiel Puig Embraces New Baseball Opportunity in Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League
Yasiel Puig Embraces New Baseball Opportunity in Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League

Yasiel Puig Embraces New Baseball Opportunity in Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League

Yasiel Puig, the Cuban player with major league experience in teams such as Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, and Cleveland Guardians, has taken his baseball destiny to the Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League.

Puig, who is currently part of the Eastern Stars, has shown promising performance with 13 hits, five runs scored, two doubles, one home run, five RBIs, four walks, and a batting average of .295.

In an interview with the sports media “With the Bases Full,” Puig expressed his satisfaction with this new stage in his career, stating, “I am very happy to be here with the Stars. We have been preparing every day to produce the best we can and help the team obtain the victories we want and reach the championship, which is the desire of all the boys as a team.”

When asked about the possibility of returning to the major leagues, Puig replied, “No, mainly I am focused on giving my best here on the field with this team that gave me the opportunity to be here. I want to help them win the championship and contribute to the batting, on offense and defense.”

Puig also shared his positive experience playing with the Cleveland Guardians and highlighted the winning mentality of players like Fernando Tatis Jr., Robinson Canó, and Miguel Sanó.

Furthermore, Puig expressed his gratitude for being surrounded by his countrymen in the Dominican league, saying, “It is a pride for me to face them and give my best. We, Cubans, Dominicans, and all Latinos always come out to give our best on the field, and that is what we are going to try to do in this league.”

With his commitment to continue progressing as a player and bring joy to Eastern Stars’ fans, Yasiel Puig is ready to make a significant impact during this campaign.

