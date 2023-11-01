Yasiel Puig Shines in Dominican Winter Ball, Hits for the Cycle in Eastern Stars Victory

Former MLB player Yasiel Puig continues to make a splash in the Dominican winter league. Playing for the Eastern Stars, Puig faced off against the Cibaeñas Eagles, a team composed of fellow countrymen Cesar Prieto and Yadiel Hernández, on October 31.

In a thrilling match, the Eastern Stars emerged victorious with a score of 5-3 against the Cibaeñas Eagles. Puig, who batted seventh in the lineup, played a crucial role for his team.

During his first at-bat, Puig hit a single to right field, but the threat did not materialize as his teammates were unable to advance. In the fourth inning, Puig opened the episode with another single but was unable to advance as his teammates were removed consecutively.

However, it was in the sixth inning that Puig made a significant impact. With the game tied at two runs, Puig hit his second home run of the season, giving the Eastern Stars a momentary advantage. His home run served as the ninth and decisive point for his team.

Puig continued to display his prowess in the eighth inning, hitting a powerful double against pitcher Jose Adames. Although he was able to advance to third base, the Eastern Stars were unable to extend their lead.

Overall, Puig’s performance was outstanding. He achieved a perfect batting record, going 4-for-4 with a home run, double, RBI, and a run scored. His contribution helped secure the Eastern Stars’ victory.

Yasiel Puig’s impressive performance in the Dominican winter league is garnering attention and showcasing his skills on the field. Fans eagerly anticipate his future contributions as the season progresses.