Yasiel Puig Signs Contract to Return to Baseball with Dominican Republic’s Estrellas Orientales

Yasiel Puig Signs Contract to Return to Baseball with Estrellas Orientales

Introduction:

Former MLB player, Yasiel Puig, known for his successful stints with teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Guardians, and Cincinnati Reds, has agreed to return to the sport this winter. After leaving the United States in 2019 and briefly playing in Mexico and Korea, Puig has found a new opportunity to showcase his skills in the Dominican Republic Winter League.

Puig’s Impressive MLB Career:

During his time in the MLB, Puig participated in 861 games, hitting 132 home runs, 21 triples, and 159 doubles. He also drove in 415 runs while crossing the plate 441 times. Puig’s performance on the field, especially with the Dodgers, has left a lasting impact on fans and fellow players.

A Fresh Start in the Dominican Republic:

According to journalist Yussef Díaz from Pelota Cubana, who shared the news on social media, Yasiel Puig will be joining the Estrellas Orientales team in the upcoming season of the Dominican Republic Winter League. This announcement was further confirmed by Dominican journalist Enrique Rojas from ESPN, mentioning that fellow Cuban player Dairon Blanco has also signed with the team.

Estrellas Orientales: A Prominent Baseball Franchise:

Estrellas Orientales is not only a renowned franchise in the Dominican Republic but also in the entire Caribbean region. With three national titles under their belt (1954, 1967-68, 2018-19), the team has established itself as a force to be reckoned with since its foundation in 1910. Notable players like Fernando Tatis Jr, Robinson Canó, Vladimir Guerrero, and Alfonso Soriano have all worn the team’s uniform, highlighting its significance in the sport.

The Inclusion of Dairon Blanco:

In addition to Puig, the Estrellas Orientales also secured the services of Dairon Blanco. Currently playing for the Kansas City Royals, Blanco boasts a respectable offensive line this season with a batting average of .242, an OBP of .296, and a slugging percentage of .720. His contributions will undoubtedly add depth to the team’s roster.

Conclusion:

With Yasiel Puig’s decision to return to baseball in the Dominican Republic Winter League with Estrellas Orientales, fans and fellow players are eagerly anticipating his return to the field. The franchise’s rich history and inclusion of fellow Cuban player Dairon Blanco further enhance the excitement surrounding the upcoming season. Stay tuned to witness Puig’s remarkable comeback and Blanco’s impact on the team as they take on new challenges in the Dominican Republic.

