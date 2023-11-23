Yasiel Puig SPOKE after signing in Venezuela

The Cuban baseball player Yasiel Puig has been making headlines in the media recently after leaving the Dominican team Eastern Stars by LIDOM. During his time in the Dominican Republic, Puig had an offensive average of .250, with one home run and six RBIs. On November 17, Puig’s journey in the Dominican came to an end as he set his sights on returning to MLB and pursuing new objectives.

It was initially rumored that Puig would play in Mexican professional baseball for the Orange trees of Hermosillo, but those plans fell through. However, on November 22, it was confirmed that Puig would be heading to Venezuela to play for the Tiburones de la Guaira, where he will share a team with the renowned Ronald Acuña Jr.

In a statement posted on social media, Puig expressed his excitement for this new opportunity and thanked those who have supported his dream of returning to MLB. Puig previously played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, and Cleveland Guardians, accumulating an impressive average of .277, with 132 home runs and 415 RBIs in the MLB.

Now, Venezuela will be the new home for Yasiel Puig as he looks to make a comeback to Major League baseball, and being alongside current icon Ronald Acuña Jr. is seen as a privilege for the Cuban athlete. This move to Venezuela could be a crucial first step in Puig’s journey back to the MLB.

Share this: Facebook

X

