Yasiel Puig wants to win the championship with the Tiburones de La Guaira (+Statements)

The Tiburones de La Guaira are gearing up for an impressive season in the 2023-2024 LVBP with the addition of big names such as Yasiel Puig. The former big league player expressed his excitement to join the team and help lead them to the playoffs and potentially clinch the championship. Known for his power at bat and versatility in the outfield, Puig is prepared to take on any challenge and is ready to execute whatever role the management, coaches, and manager have in mind for him. He also emphasized his desire to have fun and give the fans an enjoyable experience from each player on the field. Puig sent a message to all the guairistas, inviting them to the stadium to watch him, Ronald Acuña Jr., and the rest of the team give their best effort and bring home wins. With these new additions, the Tiburones de La Guaira are sure to make a strong push in the upcoming season.

