Yausye Officially Releases 2023 Spring/Summer Season4 Collection Lookbook

The new brand Yausye officially announced the 2023 spring and summer Season4 series. The design elements of this issue’s theme “Trace‧Trace” come from recent observations of the brand’s daily life, and the traces and imprints left by various “changes” Summarize and apply to the design of this season. After the end of the epidemic, we ushered in the long-lost enthusiasm. Time has passed for three years, and it seems that we have traveled through a parallel world bit by bit. It’s time to start life again, just like weeds stubbornly protruding from the cracks, we move forward lightly to snatch back some of our own lives.

Specific to product design, the brand extracts the desired shape and graphics from the observed traces. Most of these graphics are irregular and sharp, partly due to the long time of natural growth, partly formed due to the haste of “change”. In addition to the smooth and wavy secant line that the brand has always used, this season also incorporates the irregularity and sharpness observed by the designer into the version and cutting pieces in the form of edges and corners. In addition, this season also uses more fabrics with more obvious surface lines or stronger texture. With the design of these edges and corners, the brand disassembles these traces shallowly.