YB reclaims the championship title and shows maturity

YB defeated Lucerne 5-1 in front of more than 30,000 spectators and regained the Swiss championship title a month before the end of the season. Despite a clear lead and the best squad: there are reasons why this Bernese success cannot be taken for granted.

Two of Bern’s master players: Christian Fassnacht (left) and Fabian Rieder. Georgios Kefalas / Keystone

The Young Boys are Swiss football champions again, after Sunday’s 5-1 win against Lucerne they are 18 points ahead of Lugano. Already a month before the end of the championship, the lead is unassailable. All right, all relaxed, all natural. The Bernese have the best squad, they had to win the title – they like to say.