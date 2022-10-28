Original title: Ye Qing is back! The UAE’s comeback four data set a new season with dunks + hard-carrying Farr

Source of data map: Xinhua News Agency

News on October 28th, Beijing time, please put Ye Qinghui on the public screen! Yi Jianlian, who had just celebrated his 35th birthday, finally returned after a 4-game break. In the Xinjiang-Guangdong War, the starting Arab League played 21 minutes and 31 seconds, and contributed 17 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals on 3 of 5 three-pointers, and the plus-minus value on the field reached +16.

Such a United Arab must give a thumbs up. Tonight, the inside core of the Guangdong team is omnipotent – three-pointers, dunks, support, and defense. In this focused battle, Du Feng understood the importance of the inside line, so he arranged for the Arab League to fight the Xinjiang team’s 2.26-meter tall foreign aid Tucker Farr. Yes, in the case that the height is obviously lower than that of Fall, the UAE has shown textbook-like defensive skills. Especially in the first top defense, Farr is very strong to grab a favorable position. After that, the United Arab increased the difficulty of passing the ball from the back line of the Xinjiang team.

The United Arab is very hard, and Du Feng’s tactics are also very targeted. When Fall came to rest, the United Arab also sat off the field. Once Fall comes on stage, then the Guangdong team will be sent to the United Arab Emirates. For the UAE, this is a big test. After all, with age, his confrontation and physical strength have declined. When it was time to get tough, Alian was unequivocal, and he did it!

Remember this ball? In the last attack of the first quarter, Marshan Brooks broke through to the basket on a fast break. Facing Fall’s defense, Brooks threw the ball sideways in the air, and the ball crossed Fall’s fingertips. Complete the alley-oop two-handed dunk. Shortly after the start of the second half, UAE and Brooks completed the pick-and-roll, and the latter assisted the UAE to complete a two-handed dunk. It must be admitted that the United Arab’s bounce is not as good as the peak period, but he can still fight.

In the middle of the fourth quarter, Farr was not there. Alian made 2 consecutive three-pointers, plus a layup. These 8 points helped the Guangdong team lead 20+ and stop the Xinjiang team. After the suspension, Du Feng replaced the UAE. The United Arab League has completed the task assigned by Du Feng very well, proving that it is still the first-class local CBA.

More than 21 minutes of playing time, 17 points, 2 assists and 2 steals, these four data for the UAE set a new season high for the UAE, so we must applaud the UAE! (jim)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: