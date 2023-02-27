The Year 3 evening will be held at the Civitas Metropolitano

Thus, the Evening leaves Barcelona to move to Madrid, specifically to the Atleti Stadium

Ibai Llanos has already announced where the Year 3 evening will be held. Before communicating it, they had already stated that it was a place that “was very exciting” and it has not disappointed. It will be held at the Cívitas Metropolitano, the Atlético de Madrid stadium.

The same streamer had also mentioned that it had been very difficult for him to choose the site, but that due to security issues, location and everything that will surround the event it was a perfect place.

In turn, they have also explained that it would be very difficult to fill it in a few hours, since, according to what they have stated, it will have a capacity of about 60,000 people.

Not only will there be people in the stands, but you will also be able to see the Evening from the pitch of the Atleti stadium.