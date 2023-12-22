Year-end draft丨New space, new ideas, new blue ocean – seeking development during the transformation of the sports industry in 2023_Guangming.com

China’s sports industry enters a promising new era in 2023

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 21 (Reporters Lin Deren, Yue Ranran, Wang Junbao) – With the haze of the epidemic finally dissipating, China’s sports industry is gearing up for a new chapter in its development in 2023.

The industry is undergoing a significant transformation, with the sporting goods industry shifting its focus from manufacturing to service. A surge in competition performance is being witnessed in both urban and rural areas, while the outdoor leisure industry is also experiencing robust growth, presenting new opportunities for development.

The integration of sports with various other fields is being prioritized, with a focus on incorporating “culture,” “tourism,” “health,” and “training” into the sports industry. This multi-dimensional approach is expected to drive economic and social development, injecting fresh momentum into the country’s economic landscape.

The sporting goods industry is seeking new horizons by adopting a “whole chain” approach. Exhibitors have begun to shift from selling individual products to providing complete solutions for sports venues, parks, schools, and communities.

The 2023 (40th) China International Sporting Goods Expo featured the “2023 China Sports Expo Intelligent Fitness Equipment Configuration Plan Selection Activity”, which highlighted “integrated solutions” focused on specific user groups and application scenarios.

Luo Jie, the vice chairman and secretary-general of the China Sporting Goods Industry Federation, emphasized that the personalized nature of the national fitness agenda presents an expansive market for the sporting goods industry.

Wang Yuxiong, the director of the Sports Economics Research Center of the Central University of Finance and Economics, predicted that the shift towards the service industry and the servitization of the manufacturing industry will define the sporting goods sector’s development in 2023.

Huang Haiyan, a professor at Shanghai Sport University, pointed out that the industry is moving towards automation, technology, and greening, driven by the emphasis on the “national trend.”

In urban and rural areas, sports events are making a significant impact on economic and social development. The resurgence of “marathon fever” has led to a surge in events across the country, spurring economic growth, particularly in the hotel and commercial sectors.

The power of sports events in driving sports tourism has been evident in various competitions, including international tournaments such as the Chengdu Universiade and the Hangzhou Asian Games, as well as professional leagues and emerging private events.

The CBA League has reintroduced a home and away system, resulting in remarkable attendance rates and driving local economic growth. Additionally, rural sports events, including the “Village Super League,” are contributing to sports tourism and aiding in rural revitalization efforts.

Wang Xueli, the director of the Sports Industry Development Research Center of Tsinghua University, stressed that sports are playing an increasingly important role in both urban and rural areas, fostering connections between people and communities.

In the outdoor sports sector, a surge in activities, such as hiking, running, and cycling, has been observed, reflecting a growing demand for physical and mental health and a closer connection with nature.

Huang Jin, the director of the Development Center at the State Sports General Administration, noted that this trend is indicative of the country’s industrial infrastructure’s improvement, providing more space for outdoor sports.

The “China Outdoor Sports Industry Development Report (2022-2023)” showed a substantial increase in orders related to outdoor sports, signaling a growing market for the sector.

The National Development and Reform Commission, along with other departments, released the “Action Plan to Promote the Construction and Service Improvement of Outdoor Sports Facilities (2023-2025)”, with a target of achieving a 3 trillion yuan scale for the outdoor sports industry by 2025.

Commenting on the industry’s historic leap, Yang Xuejuan, the director of the Economic Department of the State Sports General Administration, emphasized the significance of the outdoor industry in the country’s development plans, providing a new pathway for sustainable economic growth.

In summary, the sports industry in China is set for a dynamic and transformative new chapter in 2023, fueling economic development and community engagement across urban and rural areas. The integration of sports with culture, tourism, and health is expected to contribute to the industry’s expansion and diversification, driving innovation and new avenues for growth.

Share this: Facebook

X

