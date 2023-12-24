Home » Year-end draft | Use Sai to build the city and use Sai to prosper the city – the “event fever” in 2023 will have a lasting and far-reaching impact – Xinhuanet
Year-end draft | Use Sai to build the city and use Sai to prosper the city – the "event fever" in 2023 will have a lasting and far-reaching impact

Year-end draft | Use Sai to build the city and use Sai to prosper the city – the "event fever" in 2023 will have a lasting and far-reaching impact

China’s “Sports Event Year” in 2023 Showcases Success and Economic Impact

In the year 2023, China has solidified its position as the host of major international sporting events, with the 31st Universiade, the 19th Asian Games, and the First Youth Conference being successfully held in Chengdu, Hangzhou, and Guangxi. These events have not only put China in the spotlight as a global sporting powerhouse but have also generated significant economic benefits for the host cities.

The impact of these events goes beyond the competition itself. They have become a catalyst for urban development, leading to improvements in infrastructure, public services, and citizens’ overall well-being. The cities involved recognized the opportunity to optimize their facilities and enhance their soft power, resulting in a notable increase in the energy level and international influence of the host cities.

The lasting impact of these events is evident in the post-game utilization of venues. In Chengdu, for example, the Dongan Lake Sports Park Natatorium, which hosted the Universiade swimming competition, has seen a steady stream of citizens visiting for fitness activities long after the event concluded. Similar experiences have been reported in Hangzhou and Guangxi, where sports venues have been integrated into people’s living circles, contributing to a higher level of national fitness public service.

The economic impact of these events is also significant. The hosting of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, for example, boosted the city’s GDP by about 414.1 billion yuan, attracted a large number of employees, and increased fiscal revenue. As a result, more high-level events are being attracted to the city, contributing to its status as an international event city.

Additionally, the frugal approach to hosting these events has demonstrated the ability to save money, resources, and energy consumption. The concept of “running the Asian Games frugally” was integrated into every aspect of the Hangzhou Asian Games, leading to significant cost savings and resource-efficient measures. This approach reflects China’s commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness in hosting major events.

Overall, the successful hosting of these events in 2023 has further established China’s position as a global leader in sports and event management. The emphasis on post-game utilization, economic impact, and sustainability reflects China’s commitment to mutual benefit and win-win results with other countries. It also aligns with China’s vision of contributing to human peace and development on a global scale.

