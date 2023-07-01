Yellow Brozovic, Inter lose Azpilicueta. United on Onana, Giuntoli’s time for Juve

In the last few hours, Inter is the team most at the center of the 2023 summer transfer market. Saudi Arabia by Marcelo Brozovic is currently on standby after the sensational twist of the last few hours with the change of conditions of Al-Nassr. A deal on which the fate of Davide Frattesi del Sassuolo depends.

It seemed all made for the transfer of the Inter player to Al-Nassr, with the Croatian midfielder who in the past few hours had resolved all doubts and accepted the rich contractual offer put on the plate by the Saudi club, which was already waiting for the player during the day for the usual medical visits and the signing of the contract. But something didn’t go as planned. Al-Nassr have long been in agreement with Inter to buy Brozovic’s card for 23 million euros, he changed the cards on the table by adjusting the offer to the Nerazzurri downwards: from the 23 million initially established, Al-Nassr dropped to 15 million, 13 plus two bonuses specifically .

Inter lost Azpiculeta who said yes to Atletico Madrid. Onana has long been in Manchester United’s sights who is now ready to take the first official steps to try and bring him to the Premier League. Negotiations between United and the Nerazzurri goalkeeper’s entourage are proceeding quickly, so much so that the first official offer from the Red Devils is expected to arrive in the next few hours. A proposal that at this point both Inter and the goalkeeper’s agents hope is in line with the requests made by the Nerazzurri club that evaluates their goalkeeper 50 million euros plus bonuses.

In home Juventus Cristiano Giuntoli is released from Naples and is the Juventus sporting director. Giuntoli has been sporting director of the blue club since the summer of 2015 when he began to build a new Naples, gaining aces over the years such as Allan, Reina, Milik and then Zielinski, Mario Rui, Meret, starting to build the team that went on to win the championship this year. Giuntoli made himself known for his strong ability to discover champions while containing costs and following the financial indications of the blue patron De Laurentiis. Here at Juve I salute a Square: “Thanks for everything” Panita”, reads the Juventus social networks after the decision not to renew the contract of the Colombian who is leaving the club after 8 seasons.

Il Naples looks to Japan and De Laurentiis seems to be aimed at making people study well Ko Itakura, 26enne Japanese who plays for Borussia Moenchegladbach, but at the center of the list is also Robin Le Normand, also 26 years old, a Spaniard from Real Sociedad. Also in contention is Danilho Doekhi, 25-year-old Dutch who grew up in the Ajax youth team and plays for Union Berlin. On the other hand, the negotiations with Kevin Danso of Lens and Scalvini are declining, for which Atatata is asking for at least 40 million.

On the other side of the Mole, Bellanova will be a new Turin player: the winger said yes to the grenade club and will sign a 4-year contract for 1.1 million. Medical visits next week. In the coffers of Cagliari 8 million.

The Mourinho’s Rome continues to yield: in addition to Carles Peres towards Celta, Darboe will also be sold. For him, there is Lask (Austrian team) on loan with the right to buy between 2 and 3 million. Reynolds is also close to the sale: on him the Waterlo. Ibanez is also leaving, so in addition to the English clubs there is also interest from Napoli who have to replace Kim. Lecce moves among the small ones who found an agreement for Pongracic with Wolfsburg: the player remains on a definitive basis with the official announcement in the evening by the Apulian club.

