Yellow Dragon Hip-Hop Competition: Igniting Hangzhou’s Spirit for the Asian Games

The Yellow Dragon Hip-Hop Competition took place in Hangzhou, China, with a bang as participants showcased their energetic moves in anticipation of the Asian Games. The event, known as the “Huanglong Evening Peak” street dance competition, was held at the Huanglong Sports Center on August 7. A total of 450 contestants thrilled the audience with their cool hip-hop dance routines.

The competition featured three different types of dances: break dance BREAKING, AllStyle free style, and self-choreographed dance. In addition to team competitions, break dancing and AllStyle free style also included individual battles. The event was officiated by professional hip-hop dancers, many of whom are top-ranked national champions.

This year’s Huanglong Evening Peak Hip-hop Competition marks its third anniversary and boasted the largest number of participants. The atmosphere at the competition was electric, with all the contestants forming a circle and cheering for the dancers at the center of the stage. The event attracted many citizens, who couldn’t resist clapping and cheering throughout the performances. Even children couldn’t help but groove along to the music.

One standout competitor was Xue Qingyu, a 6-year-old breakdancer who has been practicing for only a year. Despite her young age, Xue Qingyu impressively showcased a complete set of skilled moves. Encouraged by her mother, who vowed to support her daughter’s development as a professional dancer, Xue Qingyu participated in the competition to gain experience and further hone her talent.

The sponsor of the hip-hop competition stated that its aim is to promote the growth of hip-hop in mass movements and inject dynamism into the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. This year’s event certainly succeeded in achieving that goal, as participants and spectators alike embraced the excitement and passion of hip-hop.

Author: Reporter Wang Zhenkai

Correspondent: Charter Editor: Xu Jie

