The protests of Lazio for the yellow card suffered by Sergej Milinkovic, which will lead to his disqualification for the derby on Sunday, remains anchored to the words of Maurizio Sarri at the end of Lazio-Salernitana. “If I say what I think of the referee they give me a six-month ban,” said the coach.

Today the biancoceleste club returned to Manganiello’s referee direction with a video posted on its social channels. On the notes of the “Psycho” soundtrack, two episodes ended up in the vortex of controversy for the refereeing work were compared. The first concerns an intervention by Bradaric on Lazzari: the player from Salernitana enters with a hammer foot on the Lazio’s shin. No provision is adopted by Manganiello. The second episode is that relating to the yellow card for Milinkovic in the action in which the Serbian brings the ball forward, sorts it and putting his foot in contact with that of Bronn from Salerno.