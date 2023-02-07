A private flight from Linate to Istanbul, a few words spent on the microphones of Sky while he was on the move: “Yes, I’m leaving, a hug, thanks for everything”. Nicolò Zaniolo leaves Rome behind after weeks of tensions and misunderstandings, the last three being separated at home with Mourinho, his teammates, the fans. And he flies towards his next shirt, that of Galatasaray.

Last details to fix but it’s done

The final details of the Zaniolo affair are still to be sorted out and made public, with the transfer of the now former Giallorossi jewel to the Turkish team. But a few hours after the market closed, the go-ahead from Rome arrived. So far it is known that the agreement with Galatasaray provides for a fee for the player of 3.5 million euros per season plus bonuses, with a clause that releases him for 35 million. Nicolò Zaniolo played 128 games for the Giallorossi club, scoring 24 goals.