yes it works on the beach too

by admin
01/08/2023 and las 14:02 CEST

With this system, you will always have a cold beer available on any excursion

One of the most typical images of summer is to have a cold beer on the beach: although there are those who prefer to go to the beach bar, for many it is enough to have a fridge full of ice and an umbrella to appease the unusual heat that have plagued the country for weeks.

Con the temperatures we handle during the summer monthsthe best thing we can do is stand on the beach or any other place with a nearby body of water (such as a pool, some pools or a river) with some cold drinks and enjoy a well-deserved rest.

The perfect companion for this stamp it is always a cold beer, but, with these degrees we can find ourselves in real difficulties for it to reach the optimum temperature. In other northern European countries there is a custom of taking it at room temperature, but in Spain this option is completely ruled out.

The trick to cool beer in a matter of minutes

Once experts have ruled out the option of putting the jugs in the freezer for possible traceability with the rest of the food, there are not many solutions left when the beer is heated.

One of The best tricks to cool it down in the fastest and most effective way is to use ‘water, ice and salt’: With this mixture, you will be able to cool the bottles in less than five minutes, and without having to have a refrigerator or an electric refrigerator at hand.

Of course: the time it takes to cool is directly proportional to the number of beers, so it is advisable to do this process little by little.

