Yes, it’s all true, it certainly won’t last, but for what we saw even after the match against Inter Udinese up there is with merit.

And, mind you, we would have written it even if instead of inventing a deadly header Bijol to his compatriot Handanovic, Lautaro Martinez or Correa had scored. Because Udinese in front of Gianpaolo and Gino Pozzo, played a great match.

The match Udinese overturns Inter and looks at everyone from above September 18, 2022



She fought, starting the contest with an air, when she went under she did not tremble showing the numbers to draw, and then she legitimized the victory – look at the case very similar to the one at noon 11 years ago that opened the doors to a dream championship of the Guidolin boys – with a simple but effective game and clear scoring chances: Deulofeu’s post with consequent pinball in the area and first Lovric’s sensational counter-attack that forced compatriot Handanovic to a save that perhaps made him understand how in the end she would go with the other Slovenian.

Not only. Sumptuous Deulofeu aside, who puts his hand on his heart under the North as a true leader, now yes, or Lovric who towers in the center, or the usual Pereyra class, there is the defense. Flawless.

Now Udinese also has a long bench. In short, Gino Pozzo saw on the pitch what it means to extend the blanket to his bianconeri on the market. Go on like this.