Listen to the audio version of the article

“Serie A is the only league that can truly rival the Premier League”: Gino Pozzo’s assertive phrase echoes among the ancient coats of arms and armor inside Armor’s Hall, in the heart of the City of London, in a building of the 1300, once the seat of the gunsmiths’ guild, and today surrounded by skyscrapers of finance, in front of a somewhat skeptical audience. And precisely finance, in the declination of investment funds, is what Italian football needs to heal and do …