«Yes, we are of different origins»- breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

The president of the Assocalciatori replies again to Mourinho: «My disqualification? It was recognized that I did not know. With the microphone on the bench, he undermines the foundations of the system”

José Mourinho-Renzo Ulivierithird act. After the response from Special One, at the end of the match lost at the Olimpico against Inter (2-0, 6 May), Ulivieri’s rejoinder arrived: «I can’t answer José Mourinho directly, not because he didn’t tell me expressly mentioned, but because he did not enter into the merits of what I stated in the press release issued three days ago. Rather, these that follow are considerations that I would like to make public in order to clarify some personal events once again. First: democracy still remains in Italy, in fact for the position of president of Aiac, a role that is unpaid, one is elected by the coaches themselvesand not named from above», he wanted to clarify.

And again: «Second: as regards the three-year disqualification, for a sporting offense, suffered by me in 1986, to which alluded, I take up what I have repeated dozens of times in the past, documenting the following. Two years into the ban, which I spent looking for exculpatory evidence, the Caf, in a sentence of June 1988, recognized, referring to me: “the offense committed in your absence and without your knowledge…”; and again “Ulivieri passes from the position of absolute protagonist, callous and stubborn, to that of ill-advised generic”. This sentence presupposed the acceptance of a possible request for pardon. But I didn’t ask, to safeguard my dignity, because this would have meant an admission of guilt, choosing to serve the disqualification in full, then restarting from the C series ». See also Premier League-Pogba 4 assists B fee hat trick Manchester United 5-1 win

Finally: «Third: in recent days many friends have addressed me: “just you who were constantly arguing with the referees…”, referring to my past and numerous expulsions when I was on the bench. I repeat here what I said to them: as long as we are on the field, we are even (I behave badly, you expel me); when the game ends we are no longer even, because the coach can talk and the referee can’t. This didn’t feel right then and it doesn’t feel right now. Returning to Mourinho, I fully agree with his conclusions: we are made of different things. But I’m not happy about it.”

But what had happened? Special One at the end of Monza-Roma (1-1, 3 May) had thrown himself against referee Chiffi and was therefore deferred. That he had been defended by Ulivieri, who had spoken of «unacceptable statements – Admitting that he went to the bench with a microphone to record the conversations between him and the refereeing group, justifying a choice he defined as defensive, foreshadows, even as a mere hypothesis , an action that undermines the entire system, in a sort of all against all. Honourability and guarantees for each license holder must be ensured by the bodies in charge”. Hence Mourinho’s reply that he had brought up the three-year ban for betting (“The strongest criticism I received was my greatest joy, because it was made by a person with a three-year ban for betting. Only in Italy can a person like this have an important institutional position, being criticized by someone like that gives me joy, because it gives me the certainty that I’m from a different planet”) which prompted Ulivieri to rejoin. Who knows if the Portuguese will want to argue again. See also FC Bayern Munich before the DFB Cup quarter-finals against SC Freiburg