Original title: Yi Jianlian 12+12 Zhao Rui lost the lore, Gu Quan scored 32 points, Shenzhen narrowly beat Guangdong

Source of data map: Xinhua News Agency

On the evening of October 15th, Beijing time, the third round of the CBA regular season continued. The Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team and the Shenzhen Men’s Basketball Team launched a derby battle. In this campaign, the former Guangdong men’s basketball team captain Zhou Peng scored 13 points for the first time against his old club. The two teams competed fiercely until the last moment. Xu Jie and Zhao Rui missed the chance to kill one after another. In the end, the Shenzhen men’s basketball team defeated the Guangdong men’s basketball team 91-90. .

The score in the four quarters is: 31-24, 21-29, 25-25, 13-13 (Guangdong is in front). In terms of statistics, Shenzhen Men’s Basketball Team Gu Quan scored 32 points, Sullinger 18 points, 17 rebounds and 5 assists, Zhou Peng 13 points, Bai Haotian 13 points and 3 rebounds, Booker 10 points, 4 assists and 3 steals, He Xining 2 points and 6 rebounds, and Sun Haoqin 2 points. 6 rebounds and 3 assists, Shen Zijie 0 points and 4 blocks; Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team Xu Jie 14 points, Zhao Rui 13 points 6 rebounds 3 assists, Yi Jianlian 12 points 12 rebounds, Ma Shang 12 points 6 assists, Du Runwang 10 points, Ellis 8 With 11 rebounds, Hu Mingxuan had 8 points and 5 assists, and Ren Junfei had 8 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists.

Related reading: Super accurate!Yi Jianlian beats Team Zhou with 4 three-pointers and 12+12 is hard to save Guangdong

Related reading: Zhou Peng’s performance in the first game of his old club after the transfer fully filled the data column

Zhou Peng communicated cordially with Yi Jianlian in the pre-match training and gave a high five to Ma Shang. After the opening, Yi Jianlian scored two three-pointers in a row to open the situation for Guangdong, and the Shenzhen team responded by Bai Haotian. After that, the two teams competed fiercely, and immediately scored two three-pointers with the UAE. The Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team took the lead 14-7 after an 8-2 offensive. After that, the two teams started a three-point battle. Zhao Rui and Xu Jie made consecutive hits to expand the point difference to 12 points to stop the opponent. Shenzhen men’s basketball team relied on Gu Quan and Salinger to chase the points. The Guangdong men’s basketball team led 31-24 in the first quarter.

Related reading: Gu Quan hits a milestone with 8 three-pointers

Related reading: Missed lore!Zhao Rui’s offensive and defensive all-around Xu Jie has the team’s highest score, Hu Mingxuan is in the doldrums

In the second quarter, Zhou Peng made a breakthrough and made a layup to get his first point. Then Salinger and Bai Haotian scored 5 points in a row to narrow the difference to 1 point. -34 go-ahead score. In the fierce battle, Zhou Peng made another mid-to-long shot, and the Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team scored 5 points in a row to tie the score. In the process of returning to defense, Zhao Rui frequently entangled with Booker and fell to the ground. After getting up, Zhao Rui rushed to Booker and almost caused a conflict. As a result, he got a technical offender, and the Guangdong bench questioned the penalty and took another T. After the game resumed, Booker scored 5 points in a row to widen the gap, but the Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team was approaching the score again.

Half-time data, Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team Yi Jianlian scored 12 points on 4 of 4 three-pointers, Xu Jie 10 points, Ma Shang 7 points and 6 assists, Ellis 6 points and 3 rebounds, Ren Junfei 4 points and 8 rebounds, Zhao Rui 3 points and 3 Rebounding; Shenzhen Men’s Basketball Team Shen Zijie 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists, Gu Quan 12 points, Bai Haotian 11 points, Booker 8 points and 2 steals, Zhou Peng 7 points, Sun Haoqin 2 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

In the third quarter, He Xining and Gu Quan scored consecutively, while the Guangdong men’s basketball team relied on the breakthroughs of Ma Shang and Xu Jie to gain points. Three minutes into the quarter, Ma Shang’s three-pointer once helped the Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team to tie the score at 60, but Gu Quan immediately hit two long shots in a row to regain the advantage. Shen Zijie was replaced because of ankle discomfort. Sullinger and Gu Quan made two more three-pointers to widen the difference to 8 points. At the critical moment, the Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team also overtook the score with a 10-1 offensive, but Zhou Peng hit a three-pointer. Take back the lead. After three quarters, the Shenzhen men’s basketball team held the lead 78-77.

In the last quarter, the competition between the two sides became fierce. Neither team scored in the first two and a half minutes. After Zhang Haojia scored, Gu Quan made a long shot and caused Xu Jie to foul. Unfortunately, the penalty was missed. Since then, the Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team adopted a double-team strategy against Gu Quan and Salinger to limit Shenzhen’s offense. Hu Mingxuan scored “2+1” to help Guangdong overtake the score again 87-86. Ren Junfei and Zhao Rui scored consecutive points to expand their advantage. At the critical moment, Zhou Peng The score was “2+1”, and Sullinger succeeded in the second attack to overtake the score. The last attack on Guangdong had 10.8 seconds, Xu Jie missed an open jumper, Zhou Peng scrambled for a rebound and went out of bounds for Guangdong to leave 0.8 seconds, Zhao Rui missed the lore, Shenzhen Men’s Basketball Team beat Guangdong Men’s Basketball 91-90.

Shenzhen starting: He Xining, Booker, Bai Haotian, Zhou Peng, Shen Zijie;

Guangdong starting: Ma Shang, Hu Mingxuan, Zhao Rui, Ren Junfei, Yi Jianlian. (legend)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: