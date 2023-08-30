Yi Jianlian Announces Retirement, Ending a 21-Year Basketball Career

21 years of basketball career came to an end, as Yi Jianlian, the renowned Chinese basketball player, announced his retirement on his personal social media platform on the evening of August 29. The retirement of the 34-year-old athlete marks the conclusion of his illustrious journey in the sport.

In a heartfelt message shared on his social media, Yi Jianlian expressed his gratitude to his family, coaches, teammates, opponents, sponsors, partners, and his brokerage team. He specifically highlighted the significance of the Chinese men’s basketball team and the Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team in shaping his career. Representing his country and hometown brought him immense pride, and the support and training from the Guangdong team allowed him to achieve many prestigious honors.

While bidding farewell to his beloved sport, Yi Jianlian emphasized that this is not the end, but a new beginning. He expressed his appreciation for the incredible 21-year experience filled with blood, joy, regret, tears, companionship, and honorable opponents. Yi Jianlian acknowledged the unwavering support of his fans, who stuck by him through the highs and lows of his career, providing him with energy and motivation.

Yi Jianlian’s basketball journey began when he entered the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) in 2002, representing the Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team. He quickly made his mark, becoming the youngest regular-season Most Valuable Player in the history of the CBA League in 2005. This success caught the attention of NBA scouts, leading to his selection by the Milwaukee Bucks as the sixth overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft. He went on to play for the New Jersey Nets and the Washington Wizards.

Despite his NBA stints, Yi Jianlian returned to the CBA in 2011 to rejoin the Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team. In 2012, he had a brief stint with the Dallas Mavericks before ultimately solidifying his place as a star player in the CBA. Throughout his career, he achieved numerous milestones, including being the second player in CBA history to score over 10,000 points and becoming the all-time leading rebounder and best defensive player in the league.

On the international stage, Yi Jianlian represented China at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where the team placed eighth. At the club level, he secured seven championships, five CBA regular-season MVP titles, and three CBA finals MVP titles.

With an incredible career that has left an indelible mark on Chinese basketball, Yi Jianlian’s retirement signifies the end of an era. His contributions as a player and his numerous accolades will forever be remembered, and his presence on the court will be greatly missed.

