Original title: Yi Jianlian returns, Zhao Rui returns from injury, Ma Shang 28+6+7 Guangdong captures Xinjiang for four consecutive victories

Source of data map: Xinhua News Agency

On the evening of October 28th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 CBA regular season will continue the eighth round of competition. Zhao Rui retired from injury in the first quarter, Du Runwang was expelled from power in the second quarter, Guangdong Dongguan Dayi men’s basketball team defeated Xinjiang Yili Wangjiu men’s basketball team 100-81 after four quarters, and won 4 consecutive victories; Xinjiang team’s record (4 wins and 4 losses) is heavy 50% back.

The specific scores of the four quarters are 18-30, 18-16, 21-24 and 24-30 (Xinjiang team is in front). For the Xinjiang team, Yili Fulati scored a team-high 18 points, 3 steals, 7 rebounds and 2 assists. The third overall pick Fan Huiliu had 17 points (a career high), 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal, and Farr contributed. With 15 points, 12 rebounds and 7 blocks, Lutubra scored 10 points, 5 rebounds and 1 steal. On the Guangdong team’s side, Ma Shan Brooks scored a team-high 28 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 block and 2 steals. The UAE made 3 three-pointers, 17 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. Xu Jie contributed 15. With 2 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals, Du Runwang scored 11 points and 2 rebounds, and Zhang Haojia scored 10 points, 3 rebounds and 1 steal.

The UAE finally returned after a 4-game break. In the first shot at the opening, the Arab League top hit a three-pointer. Zhao Rui sprained his ankle and was carried back to the locker room, while Yili Fulati was called for a foul. Xu Jie made a three-pointer and the Guangdong team led 9-2. Zhu Xuhang responded with color on the outside, Xu Jie scored another three points, and the Guangdong team led 14-7. Lutubra scored 2 consecutive dunks, then Brooks scored 2 points, and the Guangdong team led by 8 points to stop the Xinjiang team. After Fan Huiliu scored 5 points in a row, Xu Jie made 1 of 2 free throws. Before the end of the section, the UAE completed a dunk with both hands. After the first quarter, the Guangdong team led the Xinjiang team 30-18.

At the beginning of the second quarter, Du Runwang scored 2 three-pointers in the bottom corners on both sides. The Guangdong team played a wave of 20 points ahead, and A Dijiang requested a suspension. After the suspension, the Xinjiang team scored 6 points in a row 27-41 to narrow the difference. Du Runwang and Farr had a conflict. The referee called Farr for a foul after reviewing the video. Du Runwang seized power and was expelled. After Brooks scored at the basket, Zhu Xuhang hit a three-pointer and made a foul. At the end of the first half, the Guangdong team led the Xinjiang team 46-36.

After the start of the third quarter, the UAE completed a dunk with both hands, and then Jackson scored 5 points in a row, and the Xinjiang team fell behind 46-53. Fan Huiliu scored a layup and made a foul. Ellis scored 3 points in a row with penalties, and the Guangdong team re-established a double-digit advantage. Fall scored 5 points in a row, followed by Brooks scored 2 points from the shot. The UAE made 2 free throws for a foul, and Fall scored on the basket and fouled the UAE. Before the end of the quarter, Brooks dropped a score. After three quarters, the Guangdong team led the Xinjiang team 70-57.

After the start of the final quarter, the Guangdong team scored 6 points in a row and led by 19 points. A Dijiang requested a suspension. Brooks scored another three-pointer and the Guangdong team led 83-59. Jackson made a steal for a layup, and then Alian scored 8 points in a row. Guangdong led by 25 points, and Xinjiang called a timeout. Brooks and the United Arab ended the break, and the game entered garbage time ahead of schedule. In the last 3 minutes of the game, the Xinjiang team, which was behind by a large score, had no chance. In the end, the Guangdong team won the Xinjiang-Guangdong battle.

Xinjiang Men’s Basketball Team: Tucker Farr, Yu Dehao, Zhu Xuhang, Yili Fulati, Fan Huiliu

Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team: Yi Jianlian, Hu Mingxuan, Zhao Rui, Octavius-Ellis, Zhang Haojia

Related reading: Ye Qing is back! The UAE’s comeback with four data sets a new season high and dunks + hard to carry Farr

Related reading: Xu Jie and Hu Mingxuan scored 19 points, 12 assists

Related reading: Live Teaching!Xinjiang was powered off by Guangdong’s offensive end + unable to limit Ma Shang

（jim）Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: