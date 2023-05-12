Yi Lianhong and Wang Hao met with IOC President Bach and his party_Zhejiang Online

Yi Lianhong and Wang Hao met with the delegation led by IOC President Bach

2023-05-11 10:16:28





Source: Zhejiang Daily





Reporter Weng Haohao

On the morning of the 9th, Yi Lianhong, secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and Wang Hao, deputy secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and governor of the province, met with IOC President Bach and his party in Hangzhou.

Yi Lianhong, on behalf of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, the provincial government and more than 65 million Zhejiang people, welcomed Chairman Bach and his party, and expressed his gratitude to Chairman Bach for his care and help in the preparation of the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games. Yi Lianhong introduced the economic and social development of Zhejiang. He said that Zhejiang has consistently implemented the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s important instructions. Over the past 20 years, under the guidance of the “Eighth Eighth Strategy”, wonderful changes have taken place, the sports industry has flourished, the level of competitive sports has become more and more “higher”, and the atmosphere of national fitness has become more and more “intensive”. “The development momentum of the sports industry is becoming more and more “fierce”, which has laid a solid foundation and created good conditions for hosting the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games. We always keep in mind President Xi Jinping’s entrustment, fully implement the requirements of “simple, safe, and wonderful” games, and use the whole province’s efforts to do a good job in the preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games, and strive to present to the world a ” Chinese characteristics, Zhejiang style, Hangzhou charm, splendid “sports and cultural event. At present, the preparatory work has achieved phased results, the hardware facilities are basically in place, the iterative optimization of the major event plan, the competition organization is ready, the event service is continuously improved, the publicity and promotion are carried out in an orderly manner, and the safety guarantee is comprehensively deepened. “Critical stage. I hope that Chairman Bach will continue to care about and support the development of sports in Zhejiang, and give more guidance and assistance to the preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games. With the support of the International Olympic Committee, Zhejiang is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with world Olympic cities and Asian Games cities in various fields such as culture, education, economy and trade, and jointly promote the sustainable development of the Olympic cause.

Bach spoke highly of Zhejiang’s economic, social and sports development achievements. He said that this time he came to Zhejiang to feel the strong development momentum of Zhejiang and the positive progress made in the high-standard and high-level preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games. We have a deep relationship with Zhejiang Sports, and look forward to further strengthening exchanges and cooperation with Zhejiang, and jointly making new contributions to the sustainable development of the Olympic cause.

Provincial leaders Chen Yijun and Zhang Jiasheng, members of the International Olympic Committee Yu Zaiqing, Li Lingwei and Zhang Hong attended the meeting.