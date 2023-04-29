Whoever does yoga does it better. We’re talking about climbing, the discipline where concentration and strength are two indispensable components that require constant training. Marion Inderstin addition to being a climber, is a certified teacher of Prana Flow Yogaa branch of yoga in which particular emphasis is placed on the continuity between breath and movement.

Yoga and climbing, a perfect combination: here are the expert’s advice

“During my first experiences on the wall, I immediately realized the advantages that my yoga practice gave me”, explained Marion; “But especially while climbing I had the impression of do vertical yoga! From that moment I understood why so many young climbers find benefit from my yoga lessons”.

Check out Marion’s tips (and try to perform at least one of the poses in the photos)

How can yoga help climbers?

Yoga and climbing have many things in common. Not only in both disciplines do we need to keep the mind “free” and balanced, and the breathing rhythmic and calm, but also the movements of these two sports are really similar. Practicing yoga regularly helps us increase both physical and mental strength, developing balance and flexibility of body and spirit. This is learned starting to control the breath and to relax the mind even in moments of fatigue or fear.

Furthermore, doing yoga develops a deep awareness of one’s body which leads to knowing one’s limits much better: only in this way can we try to overcome them, realizing that beyond them there are further possibilities in addition to those we already imagined. Having a strong, joyful and calm mind we are therefore able to face our fears and can move more freely on the wall.

In addition to the preparation and improvement of our climbing skillsyoga also helps prevent injuries and promotes the return to sport after an accident.

What type of exercises is most suitable for improving the athletic and spiritual preparation of mountaineers?

Even a short initial meditation has the power to improve our entire climbing session. By training the mind to remain calm and positive even during strong emotions – fear, anxiety or nervousness – we are able to remain lucid and focus on what we really need to move more precisely, controlled and safely on the wall. If we add Pranayama, techniques for breath control, to meditation, we can also establish a better connection between mind and body which makes the flow of energy that passes through us harmonious.

Mastering your breath while keeping it calm and aware is the most important thing to perform every movement on the wall at its best. And let’s not forget that it is precisely from breath control that every asana (position) starts.

What are the most suitable positions for climbers?

The Asanas to improve one’s climbing are certainly those of balance and stability, and those for strengthening the center of gravity. To correct the hunched posture of climbers, all the asanas to open the heart (backbend) and those to open the shoulders are excellent. The positions that affect the opening of the hips instead increase the flexibility and mobility of the pelvis. The exercises for stretching the muscle bands are also very useful, therefore, simply, any type of stretching that allows us to increase our flexibility on the wall.

When and how often would it be ideal to practice yoga if you want to tackle a challenging climb?

Without a doubt it would be ideal to practice it every day, even for a short time. In fact, as we know, results are obtained only with exercise, even moderate, but constant.

If you intend to tackle a demanding climb, I recommend that you prepare seriously a couple of days in advance. The first day of training is dedicated to physical and mental strength; a dynamic practice with core work, balance asanas and core stabilization are perfect for finding the right centering and stability. The second continues with exercises that open the bust and hips and with positions that stretch the muscles. Lastly, on the day of the climb, one must concentrate on Pranayama (breathing) exercises, flowing of Prana (vital energy) and visualization. To do this it is very important to sit comfortably, close your eyes, breathe deeply and focus on the goal and the climb you will face.

What parts of the body do Prana Flow Yoga exercises stimulate?

As the expression “Prana Flow Yoga” already says, this style focuses above all on the flow of vital energy (Prana). In this fluid style the positions follow one another accompanying the flow of breath and thus making us enter a meditation “in movement”. Instead of “practicing” yoga and “doing” asanas we become part of them, as in climbing we form one with the wall and nature. A Prana Flow Yoga practice can be very strong and dynamic, as well as gentle and calming.

All photo Credits: Marion Inderst

