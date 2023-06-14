YOJIRO UETAKE DOUBLE OLYMPIC GOLD “MADE IN USA” IN Wrestling – SportHistoria

Article by John Manenti

The Fight is one Discipline that sees the Soviet Union as the undoubted leading nation and, upon its disintegration, Russiajust think that in the absolute Olympic medal collection, adding up the laurels won by the athletes under the referred flags (as well as those of the Commonwealth of Independent States that took part in the 1992 Barcelona Games …), we arrive at a grand total of 196 laurelsof which more than half (103 to be exact …) made up of Ori …

However, a distinction must be made between the two distinct specialties, namely the Wrestling and Greco-Roman wrestlingsince if in the second case the athletes of “beyond curtain” have very few rivals, in the first there is a very fierce competition from the wrestlers of the United States and, subordinately, from the Japanese exponentswith the latter capable of winning 61 medals at the Games (of which 33 Gold …), albeit with a fundamental contribution of the women’s sector, although introduced in the Olympic Program only after the Athens 2004 editionbut with the handicap of having seen its representative climb the podium for the first time at the 1952 Helsinki Games.

And after that in the Finnish capital the honor of the Land of the Rising Sun is held high by Shohachi Ishii and Yushu Kitano, respectively Gold and Silver in the Flyweight and Bantamweight categoriesfour years later in Melbourne such a privilege belongs to Shozo Sasahara and Mitsuo Ikeda who impose themselves in the Featherweight and Welterweight categories – with Shigeru Kasahara’s silver among the Lightweights to complete the tally – before that at the Rome 1960 Games only Masayuki Matsubara is able to get on the Podium, silver among the Flyweights …

As you may have already realized, Japanese wrestlers excel in the minor categories in order of weight, not being able to compete against the “colossi” of Eastern Europe – including among the most representative Turks, Bulgarians and Hungarians – and is in the subsequent edition of Tokyo 1964 that the same emerge as a leading nation, even leading the medal collection with 5 golds and a bronze between both specialtiesput if the Soviet Union takes home 10 laurels (3 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze) and Turkey 8, with 3 gold, 4 silver and a bronze.

A booty of three Gold Medals in the Flyweight, Bantamweight and Featherweight categories of Wrestling that Japan also repeated four years later at the 1968 Mexico City Olympicswith the particularity that only one of these medalists gets an encore in both editions of the Games, so as to still be the only Japanese representative to have been able to accomplish such a feat in the men’s field, unlike the women’s sector where in some categories the overwhelming power of Asian female wrestlers is at least embarrassing …

This is none other than Yojiro Uetake, born on January 12, 1943 in Tatebayashi, a city of just under 80,000 inhabitants located in the Kanto Regionwho, like every boy in his own country, dreams of becoming a Judo Champion, if it weren’t for the fact that he is considered too thin for this Discipline – when fully matured Yojiro reaches 1.65 m in height for 57 kilograms – so as to veer on Lotta Libera, certainly not imagining at the beginning that the path towards the “Olympic glory“would have taken him a long way from home…

In fact, Ichiro Hatta, President of the Japan Wrestling Federationhad made a promise to Myron Roderick, former American Olympian fourth in the Featherweight Category at the 1956 Melbourne Games and who became Coach at the “Oklahoma State University”, to send him one of the best exponents of his country to strengthen the already very strong Team of the “OSU Cowboys”, but the first choice didn’t last long, so, partly as an apology and partly out of conviction, Hatta replied to his American friend assuring that he had a much better wrestler at his disposaland that’s how Yojiro’s adventure begins.

In reality, the 20-year-old Japanese does not take the proposal to move abroad very well, perhaps also because he was born two years before the tragic nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but once once he reaches his destination, i.e. in Stillwater, a city of just under 50,000 souls where the University is located, he soon feels at easeso much so as to successfully try his hand at his own discipline that sees him undefeated in three years at the university, with a 58-0 record and three consecutive titles (1964-’66) of the NCAA Championships…

However, the Olympic goal remains, for which Uetake is not initially taken into consideration, so much so that he pays for the air travel out of his own pocket to appear at the Selections for the Bantamweight Category, to which famous wrestlers aspire such as Hiroshi Ikeda, silver at the 1963 World Championships, Tomiaki Fujuda, who would make the world title his own at the 1965 Show and Masaaki Kaneko that he would have become in 1966, but against all odds the 21-year-old from Tatebayashi routs the field, so as to earn his place for the Olympic Tournament.

Test that sees Uetake make his debut on October 11 on the platforms of the “Komazawa High School” of the Japanese capital, to get the better of the German Karl Dodrimont before the limitsame path taken by the Hungarian Janos Varga, the South Korean Choi Yeong-Gil and the Indian Bishambar Singh, meanwhile the Soviet Aydin Ibrahimov, reigning world champion and great favorite of the eve, only surpasses the Mexican Moises Lopez on points, so as to receive a penalty point …

The next day, either Uetake Varga and Choi repeat similar success (with the home athlete overtaking the British Walter Pilling …), while Ibrahimov is exempt from the second round to then fully return to the race on 13 October when he is the only one remaining in the race to win before the limit on the Finn Pekka Alanen, while Uetake beats Pakistani Muhammad Siraj-ud-din ed the direct confrontation between Choi and Varga sees the Asian wrestler prevail, always on points, who now leads the provisional classification together with the Japanese with a single penalty point, followed by Ibrahimov, Singh and the American Dave Auble at two points, when there are only 7 athletes left in the race.

Hence, on October 14, the final day of the Tournament, ad leaving the scene in the fourth round is the only Varga, defeated before the limit by the 31-year-old Turkish Huseyn Akbasalready bronze in 1956 in Melbourne, while Uetake and Auble outscore Choi and Singh respectively, so they enter the Medal Zone with the next three fights they see Choi, Auble and Singh reach the limit of 6 penalty points which results in elimination, beaten respectively on points by the Soviet, the Japanese and the Turkish …

Although Uetake and Ibrahimov had 3 penalty points compared to Akbas’ 5, the fact that they have not yet met each other causes disputes a mini three-way tournament for the awarding of medalswhich he sees surprisingly Ibrahimov defeated first by the idol of the house and then also by Akbaswhich thus remains the last obstacle towards the “Olympic glory” for the 21-year-old Japanese, as well as extremely difficult given the four world titles (1954, 1957, 1959 and 1962, in addition to the bronze in 1961 …) that the Turkish could boast, but the opportunity is too tempting to pass up and, at the end of a balanced match, Uetake is awarded the victory on points and consequent Gold Medal.

With a gold around his neck in his first appearance in a major international event, Uetake “snub” the appointments made up of the Manchester 1965 and Toledo (USA) 1966 World Championships to return to university studies, while compensating for this choice confirming the title to the respective NCAA Championships of the two-year period 1965-’66 in which he is also awarded as MVP of the entire competitiononly to then reappear at the Mexico City Games to put the Olympic title up for grabs from four years earlier …

With the previous three World Championships to have seen triumph in Bantamweight category the compatriot Fukuda in 1965 and the Soviet Ali Aliyev in the following two editions, it is evident how the latter is present on the platforms of the “Insurgentes Ice Rink” of the North American capital as the clear favorite, but the current 25 reindeer Since 17 October 1968, the day the competitions begin, Uetake has demonstrated that he is in optimal condition, overcoming the Ecuadorian Marco Teran in the first round and the East German Horst Meyer in the second. in both cases with victory before the limit, resisting the same just 2’47 and 1’43” respectively.

The first penalty for Uetache comes from overtaking Poland’s Zbigniew Zedzicki in pointsso as to face the last day of competition in command of Provisional ranking tied with Bulgarian Ivan Shavov and American Don Behm, while Aliyev and the now 28-year-old Singh follow at 1.5but silver the previous year behind the Soviet at the World Championships …

Opposed to Aliyev, Uetache ends the match in a draw, same outcome of the confrontation between the Turkish Hasan Sevinc and Shavov, while Behm, having the better of Singh for superiority, takes the lead momentarily with 1.5 penalty points compared to the 2.5 of the Iranian Abutaleb Talebi and the 3.0 of the Japanese, when it takes place the fifth round that sees Uetake eliminate Singh, who leaves the competition Zedzickidefeated on points by Shavov, same outcome of the match between Talebi and Behm in favor of the Asian wrestler.

Now it’s the turn of the reigning Olympic Champion to take a rest shift, the others challenges cost the elimination to Shavov, defeated on points by Behmwhile the draw between Aliyev and Talebi means that the Standings now see Uetake in the lead with 3.5 penalty points and the other three remaining in the race tied in second place but with 5.5 penalty pointswhich is why the Japanese, to confirm the Tokyo title, just need a draw in the last fight against Talebi …

And, in fact, this challenge ends in a draw, while Behm’s victory on points against Aliyev leaves the latter off the podium with the American therefore silver and the Iranian bronze with 6.5 and 7.5 penalty points respectively, unlike the 5.5s which give Uetake his second triumph consecutive.

So that, if it is true that the “Olympic glory” is the maximum aspiration for every athlete of any Discipline, having achieved it on the only two occasions in which he took part in the Games we believe is a result to be framed for the Japanese wrestler …

Without forgetting that Hatta, this time, had really got it right …