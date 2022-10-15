Original title: Yong Ji revealed that the Warriors will lay off 2 players and two two-way contracts have confirmed the 15-man roster has been determined 14 people

On October 15, 2022, Beijing time, according to Warriors reporter Anthony Slater’s update on social media, the Warriors will waive Spencer and Jerome Robinson, and plan to give the two vacated two-way spots to Ty Jay. Roma and Anthony Lamb.

After the Warriors cut the two and gave Jerome and Lamb the two-way contracts, the Warriors’ roster for the new season has basically been determined. Mainly include Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, Wiggins, Poole, Looney, Iguodala, Wiseman, Cuminga, Moody, DiVincenzo, JayMichael Green, Baldwin , Rollins, plus these two two-way contract spots, the final 15th man spot will be vacated.

From this lineup, Curry, Thompson, Green, Wiggins, Poole, Looney, Wiseman, Cuminga, Moody, DiVincenzo, JayMichael Green, plus veteran Eagle Dara and others, the thickness of the team's lineup is really good. Even if there are some injury problems, there are people who can help the team. Basically, everyone is very good. This is still in the NBA relatively rare. For the Warriors, the biggest goal of the new season is to defend the title, and from the current point of view, they are still very likely to defend the title. The biggest hidden danger is Green and Poole. The team is more cautious and vigilant to avoid such a thing happening in the future!

