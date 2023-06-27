Yongzi Cup Go Masters Tournament kicks off in Baoshan, Yunnan

People’s Daily Online, Baoshan, June 27th (Reporter Mu Shengyu) On June 26th, the 2023 “Belt and Road Colorful Yunnan” Yongzi Cup Go Masters Tournament and a series of activities kicked off in Longyang District, Baoshan City, Yunnan Province. The event is sponsored by the Chinese Weiqi Association, Yunnan Provincial Sports Bureau, and Baoshan Municipal People’s Government.

At the opening ceremony of the event, Baoshan City was awarded the South Asia and Southeast Asia International Go Cultural Exchange Center by the Chinese Go Association. The Yongzi Cup Go Masters draw was also held on the same day. In the first round, Chinese chess player Wang Runan’s 8th dan played against Japanese player Masaki Takemiya’s 9th dan, and Korean player Cao Xunxuan’s 9th dan bye. The second round is played by the loser of the first round and the bye. The winner enters the final and the loser wins the third place. The winners of the first two rounds will go to the final, the winner will be the champion, and the loser will be the runner-up.

game scene.Photo by Wei Xixin

The event will last from June 26th to 28th. Yongzi Cup Go Masters Tournament, Yongzi Cup College Go Tournament, Go Culture Lectures, National Go Association Pairs Tournament, visit to Yongzi Cultural Park and other activities will be held successively.

According to the organizer, holding this Go Masters is a concrete measure for Baoshan to implement the new development concept, actively integrate into and serve the “Belt and Road”, build an international Go cultural exchange center in South Asia and Southeast Asia, and promote the integrated development of sports and cultural tourism. In this competition, a number of world Go veterans and masters were specially invited to participate, aiming to build an international Go exchange platform, promote sports and cultural exchanges between China, Japan, and Korea, better promote Go sports, inherit Yongzi culture, and promote the world Go movement develop.

In recent years, the Go movement in Baoshan City has developed vigorously, and the promotion and exchange of Go culture has continued to deepen. Baoshan Yongzi Cultural Industry Co., Ltd. became the first batch of national sports industry demonstration units named by the State Sports General Administration. Baoshan Yongzi Weiqi brand competitions have been awarded national and provincial sports tourism boutique events for 4 consecutive years. Baoshan Yongzi Chess Academy has been awarded national sports for 4 consecutive years. , Provincial-level sports tourism boutique scenic spots, in 2022, it was rated as one of the top ten national sports tourism scenic spots. In August 2020, Baoshan successfully won the title of “National Go Hometown”, and the city successfully established 22 national Go characteristic schools.

(Editors in charge: Xu Qian, Zhu Hongxia)

Share for more people to see

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

