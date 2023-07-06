Yop! new Official Communication Partner of Pallacanestro Varese

Pallacanestro Varese entrusts the activities of Communication Partners to the Varese agency Yop! for the 2023-2024 season. The agency will support the Varese sports club in enhancing the team and in all corporate communication and events activities.

The agency, with consolidated experience in event management and corporate and sports communication, will sign the graphic restyling of the company’s brand identity, uniform and offline and online creativity and communication activities (inside and outside the playing field ) of the new 2023-2024 season.

A new strategic partner who will constantly support the marketing, communication and press office team of the red and white club, also supporting it in a series of special activities dedicated to sponsors and partners to give greater visibility and value within the sporting context.

A partnership that is part of a broader strategy, put in place to achieve ambitious national and international growth objectives.

«We are very happy to announce this collaboration with Yop! to support the marketing and communication area of ​​the company. -say Francesco Finazzer Flori, Head of Marketing and Events and Marco Gandini, Head of Communications and Press- For this season our commitment will continue to enhance the image of a sporting excellence that wants to become recognized and a point of reference not only in the national context, obviously without forgetting the roots and origins strongly rooted in the city and the people of Varese”.

«Very happy for this new project, -say Alessia Mathlouthi and Michela Vitella, owners of Yop!- first of all because we have always been red and white fans and, secondly, because with this partnership we are further increasing our presence in the field of sports communication and marketing. We immediately shared with the red and white staff a strategy strongly rooted in the territory but capable of bearing fruit and messages also outside the region and our borders”.

The collaboration started with the communication campaign “Your Story, Our Story”, a slogan that will accompany Varese Basketball throughout the 2023-2024 season. A strong message that really wants to underline the link with history, with the fabric of knowledge and with the local culture of a community that continues to hand down its passion and faith for the club from generation to generation.