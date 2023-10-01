Yordenis Ugás Falls Short in Quest for WBC Interim Welterweight Championship against Mario Barrios

Yordenis Ugás Falls Short in Interim Welterweight Championship Bout Against Mario Barrios

Yordenis Ugás’s quest for a new welterweight championship came to an end at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was defeated by Mario Barrios in a gripping showdown for the interim welterweight belt of the World Council of Boxing (WBC). The bout took place as part of the main card of the highly anticipated clash between Canelo Álvarez and Jermell Charlo.

In a unanimous decision, ‘El Azteca’ emerged victorious, with the judges scoring the bout 117-108, 118-107, and 118-107 in favor of Barrios. The Mexican fighter started strong right from the second round, unleashing a barrage of jabs towards Ugás’s face. Though Ugás managed to weather the storm, Barrios sent him to the canvas with a solid jab, only to be saved by the bell.

Moving into the third round, the Cuban fighter took control of the center of the ring, delivering punishing blows to his opponent’s liver, causing him to stagger. By the fourth round, Ugás found his rhythm, landing numerous powerful right overhands on Barrios’s face.

However, Barrios persisted with his right hand, targeting Ugás’s head in the fifth round. In the sixth round, ‘El Azteca’ seized the initiative and caused ’54 Milagros’ to stumble, concluding the round with a late blow from the Cuban.

As the match progressed, Barrios continued to unleash his left hand on Ugás’s face in the seventh round. In the eighth round, he backed Ugás against the ropes, furthering his advantage. A combination of uppercuts in the ninth round solidified Barrios’s dominance. Prior to the start of the tenth round, Ugás had to be evaluated due to significant swelling in his right eye.

Despite facing severe injuries, Ugás bravely entered the eleventh round with his right eye completely closed and a cut on his left eyebrow. Barrios constantly punished him, ultimately emerging as the victor and retaining the interim WBC welterweight belt.

In the latest WBC rankings, the contenders vying for Terence Crawford’s welterweight crown include Canadian Cody Crowley, Cuban Yordenis Ugás, Frenchman Souleymane Cissokho, and American Mario Barrios. Among them, Cissokho currently holds the WBC Silver Champion belt.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated fight between Canelo Álvarez and Jermell Charlo saw both fighters successfully make weight, adding to the excitement of this monumental clash.

Ugás may have fallen short in his pursuit of a new welterweight championship, but his resilience and skill in the ring cannot be overlooked. As the welterweight division continues to evolve, only time will tell what lies ahead for these talented fighters.

