Yoshinobu Yamamoto signs record contract with the Dodgers for 12 years, $325 million

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a historic move on Thursday night, reaching an agreement with Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto for a record-breaking 12-year, $375 million contract. This deal surpasses Gerrit Cole’s previous record for the largest contract for a pitcher in Major League history.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Dodgers will pay an additional $50.6 million in posting fees on top of the $325 million contract, along with a signing bonus of $50 million.

The Dodgers’ financial muscle, bolstered by the postponement of Shohei Ohtani’s salary, allowed them to secure Yamamoto, who has won the Most Valuable Player and Sawamura awards (equivalent to the Cy Young) for the third consecutive year in Japan. At just 25 years old, Yamamoto posted a 16-6 record with a 1.21 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and 169 strikeouts in 164 innings for the Orix Buffaloes in Nippon Professional Baseball last season.

Despite the Yankees’ belief that Yamamoto would be in their rotation in 2024, the Dodgers made a compelling offer that secured the sought-after free agent pitcher. This move solidifies the Dodgers’ pitching staff and further strengthens their position as a powerhouse in Major League Baseball.

