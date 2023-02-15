Of Gaia Piccardi

In France, the Olympic champion surrenders to the Kenyan Omanyala (6”54): second in 6”57 ahead of the Ivorian Ciss (6”59), equaling the seasonal record. After the rusty debut in Lodz, ten days ago, an improvement was expected

Goodbye unbeaten (20 consecutive victories), Marcell Jacobs’ smile wrinkles. In Lievin, France, in the second indoor outing of the season after the decent 6″57 in Lodz, the Olympic champion not only fails to improve (6”57 also yesterday) but gives the success to the Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanya27-year-old of the Luhya ethnic group, who precedes him by three hundredths of a second on the finish line (6”54) with a slightly higher reaction time.

In the meeting where it shines Claudio Stecchi in the auction (Italian record, equaled the measure of his coach Giuseppe Gibilisco with 5.82 in the first round after 19 years), Jacobs is unable to get rid of the rust that had encrusted his debut in Poland, there was the alibi of 172 days away from the races, a huge amount, a progression to Lievin was certainly expected. It does not arrive, however, and the characteristics of the race of the king of Olympia seem to follow the dusty release of ten days ago: when he gets up, in the moment of launching, Marcell is unable to find the ancient fluidity and the horses in the engine remain unexpressed potential. He also learns from defeats, not the first time. Starting tomorrow I'll be back with my head down to work on the things that need to be corrected, as I've done so far. I want to face the next appointments in the best possible way. Congratulations to Omanyala, we will meet again….