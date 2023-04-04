Roma beat Sampdoria 3-0, but the players are discussed racist insults directed by Giallorossi fans to former Lazio player Dejan Stankovic. Immediately after the expulsion of Murillo, who left Sampdoria with ten men, there were vehement protests from Stankovic against the referee. Controversy that ignited the Curva Sud, and then the entire Olimpico, which insulted the Sampdoria coach with the racist chorus: “You’re a gypsy”.

“I’m proud to be a gypsy. I’m not offended”

Stankovic thanked, ironically, the stadium that kept insulting him. “I am proud to be a gypsy. I’m not offended, no one does if he calls me that. And I thank Jose for the gestureI hadn’t seen him from the field,” the Sampdoria coach then explained to Dazncommenting on the insults of the Giallorossi fans.

José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo)



Previous

See also Kudus, the Ajax star who makes Ghana fly. And it intrigues Milan





Mourinho’s nice gesture

Per Josè Mourinho also intervened to try to stop the chorus, who coached Stankovic at Inter’s time in the “Triplete”, asking to stop him with a hand gesture towards the curve. “I have been insulted a thousand times by full stadiums – Mourinho then said -, I’ve had this type of situation, I had to build a protective wall around me, so to speak. Deki (Stankovic, ed), who is a great man, will certainly have done the same. However, at home there are families, children, friends, and it’s not a good thing. But the Roma fans immediately understood that there is no room for this type of demonstration in our home and I thank them for letting Roma out of this match as a great club.”