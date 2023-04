It was a moment that Russian tennis player Vitalija Ďyachenkova will probably not forget for a long time. The 32-year-old native of Sochi was about to go to one of the smaller tournaments in Corsica, but her journey ended long before she could challenge her first opponent. The Polish airline LOT, with which she was going to travel, refused to let the tennis player on board based on her passport. “They treated me like a third-class citizen,” despairs the player on social networks.

