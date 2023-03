He confirmed his sovereign dominance over the rest of the world in style on home soil as well. Norwegian biathlete Johannes Thingnes Bö won all three of the last races of this World Cup season at Holmenkollen in Oslo. In addition, the winner of the Great Crystal Globe beat the competition by a class difference, so he could afford extravagant gestures, with which he tried to honor the King of Norway, Harald V.

