“Thanks for that kind of bullshit…I don’t think I was the only one who suffered a puncture. Know that you can fall and hurt yourself with this bullshit, idiots”. So the cyclist Lilian Calmejane denounced the presence of nails in a video on Twitter at the end of the second stage of the Tour de France. The Intermarché racer showed the nails driven into the front wheel of his bicycle.

The article “You can get hurt, idiots”: Calmejane denounces the presence of pitons on the Tour de France route comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

