“You can get hurt, idiots”: Calmejane denounces the presence of pitons on the Tour de France route

“Thanks for that kind of bullshit…I don’t think I was the only one who suffered a puncture. Know that you can fall and hurt yourself with this bullshit, idiots”. So the cyclist Lilian Calmejane denounced the presence of nails in a video on Twitter at the end of the second stage of the Tour de France. The Intermarché racer showed the nails driven into the front wheel of his bicycle.

