You can have a beer! The innkeeper took Van Buren’s advice when getting married

Was the pre-wedding nervousness comparable to the one before the race?

I was most nervous so that I wouldn’t forget the learned promise that I recited in church. But otherwise, we had skilled people around us who prepared everything, we really enjoyed it.

How did your son Viktor manage his wedding day?

We had a nanny for the whole day and night so that we could enjoy it and not have so much stress if he is fed and changed. So it worked out well too.

Your wife is also from a biathlon background, so was the wedding in the biathlon spirit?

Before we were allowed to go to the wedding lunch, we had to complete a mini target shooting competition on shared skis. Then it was in the spirit of traditional weddings. But there were about 65 people with their families from the biathlon alone. It jumps in when needed (shooting coach) Matt Emmons has four children. (smile) But I was very happy to see how many people followed us.

What was the first wedding dance?

This followed a storm when I consumed a few shots of slivovice during the game, so my knees were very loose, maybe too much. (Laughs) My wife and I had three dance lessons, but I didn’t quite get a few steps. But it only added to the relaxed atmosphere of the day.

So, even as a strict abstinent during the season, did you get off the hook for the wedding?

I then slept through the day, I also had to wear a raincoat, it was difficult and I'm not used to it. By the way, I had a video message at the wedding from (Slavia footballers) Mick van Buren, who let me have a beer and some alcohol, so let me enjoy the day. So I took his advice…

Was it time for a honeymoon?