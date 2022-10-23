The density of the fog and the breaking of a curse …

Hajduk and Dinamo players drew 1-1 on Friday evening 21 October at the Poljud stadium. The home Torcida interrupted the match twice with a series of flashes in the second half

A thick cloud of fog over the field

At one point the white smoke completely consumed both the players and the pitch, but also the stands … And for this reason the referee had to interrupt the game for a few moments on two occasions …

The 101st derby between Hajduk Spalato and Dinamo Zagreb was also marked by goals from Marko Livaja and Bruno Petković, who scored from the spot after a VAR control. It was Petković’s first goal at Poljud against Hajduk, so he broke his “curse”.

October 22, 2022 (change October 22, 2022 | 13:40)

