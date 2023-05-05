You come back too?Brazilian media posted Neymar, Messi and Barcelona’s happy photos. Neymar liked it – yqqlm

Original title: You come back too?Brazilian media posted Neymar, Messi and Barcelona happy photos, Neymar liked it

On May 5th, Beijing time, Neymar liked a photo of him and Messi happily embracing each other in Barcelona jerseys, which aroused the media’s infinite reverie.

The current relationship between Messi and Paris Saint-Germain can be said to have fallen to a freezing point. The two sides launched a tearing battle over whether Messi missed training or asked for leave during training on Monday morning. The root cause is actually that the marriage between the Argentine football king and the club is over, and the media is currently rumored about his return to Barcelona.

Interestingly, “TNT Sports Brazil” posted a photo of Neymar and Messi playing for Barcelona together. The two embraced and celebrated, smiling very brightly and happily. The accompanying article in the Brazilian media said: “Fans and friends, I know you think the same as I do, and they were extremely happy at that time.”

Neymar liked the social media post, which sparked even bigger speculation. Brazil’s eukaryotic move at least expressed its solidarity with Messi and fully demonstrated the fact that it is also at odds with Paris. What’s more, some fans set off a good fantasy, thinking that Neymar may also return to Barcelona like Messi.

Although this matter is completely unrealistic for Barcelona’s financial situation, it is a beautiful expectation in the hearts of fans.

