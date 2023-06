After less than two weeks, on Monday, eleven members of the executive committee of the hockey association, led by its president Alois Hadamczik, met again to resolve the future of Kari Jalonen with the national team. Result? Same as June 8th. Well, none. Although the 63-year-old Finn remains the head coach of the national team, it seems to be only a matter of time before he is dismissed.

