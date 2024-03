He’s wasted a month, but now he’s fit and deciding matches again. Who is it about? You guessed it right, about Spartan captain Ladislav Krejčí. On Sunday, the elite stopper scored two goals to give the league leader a 2:1 win in Pardubice. “Everything is calculated in his head,” said former Spartan defender and ex-representative Pavel Mareš in the Přímák show on Sport.cz.

