NANTES (5-3-2): Lafont; Centonze, Castelletto, Girotto, Pallois, Simon; Sissoko, Chirivella, Mollet; Blas, Delort. Coach: Antoine Kombouare.

JUVENTUS (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; De Sciglio, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Of Maria; kean. Coach: Massimiliano Allegri.

Good morning friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE broadcast of Nantes-Juventus, second leg of the playoff knockouts dell’Europa League 2022-2023. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the Bianconeri were forced to beat the hosts at the Beaujoire stadium.

Allegri’s team comes from the success in La Spezia and, to continue their good form, passing the play-off would give a further boost for the rest of the season. For the match at 18.45, Juventus will not be able to count on either Frederick Churchunwell for a muscle fatigue, nor on Paul Pogbadespite having trained in a group in the last few sessions. The Europa League is perhaps a “simpler” entry into the Champions League, compared to Juventus’ current situation in the leagueas the old UEFA Cup is a truly unpredictable competition, and a team that has elements with strong international experience can certainly aim for the big target.

Nantes, on the other hand, is not having a memorable season: after the 3-1 defeat against Lens, the yellow-greens occupy only the thirteenth position in the standings, widely detached from the access zone to the European cups. Nonetheless, the home crowd will give an edge to their favorites, who will do everything to continue their adventure in Europe. He will be available again among the ranks of the French Ignatius Grainstriker who missed the first leg due to the loss of his daughter.

The match will start at 18.45, and will be visible both on Sky Sport Uno on TV and on Dazn in streaming, while we at OA Sport will offer the live text of the match. Don’t miss a single action with our LIVE broadcast, we are waiting for you!

