You should try wool mountain bike clothing like Devold’s Kløvstien line for cyclists

From the summer of 2023, the Norwegian wool pioneers will once again demonstrate their faith in this natural fiber with wool mountain bike clothing. Devold presents for the first time the Kløvstien Mountain Biking series, a capsule collection for mountain and gravel bike enthusiasts. The goal is to encourage mountain bikers to choose and embrace wool as the ideal material for their outdoor adventures. In fact, Devold’s Kløvstien Mountain Biking line is soft, comfortable, resistant and sustainable clothing. Because many people don’t realize that wool is soft to wear, good at regulating temperatures and can be cared for in an environmentally friendly way.

Devold uses modern knitting methods to create the new collection of long-sleeved and short-sleeved jerseys for cyclists, as well as a 3/4 sleeve and a pair of trousers. The Jacquard knitting method gives the tops a special look. Furthermore, this type of weave makes the fabric resistant. The wool-Tencel blend also stands out for its superior elasticity, giving the wearer plenty of freedom of movement while pedaling.

With wool there are no odors and great breathability

Anyone undertaking multi-day tours and traveling light with just one piece of clothing will love the pieces from Devold’s Kløvstien Mountain Biking range. In fact, unlike synthetic fibers, merino wool does not absorb odors. If a t-shirt smells, you just need to air it out overnight so that the bacteria disappear thanks to the structure of the fibers. Before riders set off on their next big expedition, they just need to machine wash the garments from the Kløvstien wool collection at 40 degrees.

Functionality and design

At the same time, Devold not only guarantees perfect functionality, but also creates a classic, timeless look with natural colours. All in the name of the capsule-wardrobe philosophy, where few first-class items of clothing can be combined with each other. “We believe that sustainability and high-quality timeless design are a must. We guarantee our partners that most of our models will be in the collection for several seasons. The garments stand out due to their simple, woven motifs,” says Herbert Horelt, CEO of Devold of Norway GmbH.

Details for cyclists

And, of course, Devold adds practical features in the interest of added security and visibility. A reflective strip on the back ensures that cyclists can be spotted more easily. The mesh inserts under the armpits increase the natural effects of the material. And the sunglasses can be wiped on a piece of linen inside the shirt with the glasses printed on it.

Woolen garments for mountain biking: ethical and sustainable

Devold has long paid close attention to how it cares for its customers, natural materials and the environment. Because Devold is the only brand that sources wool through a branch in New Zealand and by signing contracts with sheep farms. The goal is to ensure long-lasting business relationships and good quality wool. As a result, in the latest edition of the Better Wool Guide, published annually by Humane Society International, Devold is ranked first for its commitment to animal welfare.

However, the company has been using mulesing-free wool for decades, wherever it comes from: “We know we are working with the best quality merino wool, as six of our 13 breeders have received official recognition again this year. The longer the fibers, the better the quality and the easier it is to process them,” explains Christine Haraldstad-Sindum, senior product designer at Devold.

The entire collection is made in Europe and comes with ISO certification to ensure no chemicals are used during production.

Devold Kløvstien shirt

The new Devold® Kløvstien Mountain Biking series offers loose, soft, durable fit and comfortable clothing. The jerseys are knitted from high-strength, good-stretch wool-tencel blend – specially designed for high-intensity cycling in the mountains. You can choose between a distinctive camouflage pattern or a mélange pattern. Inside the long-sleeved shirts and t-shirts – marked with a reflective sign on the outside – there is a linen cloth that can be used to clean glasses.

The shirts are designed with mesh panels under the arms to optimize ventilation. All logos are reflective, with markings clearly visible on the sleeves.

The Kløvstien men’s short and long sleeve shirt is also available in the 3/4 sleeve version with zip collar.

Characteristics

1. Elbows protected.

2. Glasses cloth marked with a reflective print.

3. Mesh panels under the sleeves.

4. Reflective logos and markings on the sleeves.

5. Knitted jacquard.

6. High durability.

7. Naturally odor resistant.

8. Lightweight, high moisture transport capacity.

Devold Kløvstien shorts

The new Devold® Kløvstien Mountain Biking series consists of loose-fitting, soft, durable and comfortable trousers made from a highly elastic Wool-Tencel blend – specially designed for intensive cycling activity. The Kløvstien Merino Shorts are a pair of articulated shorts made from a highly elastic wool blend fabric, to optimize mobility and freedom of movement, when you’re on the bike. The abrasion area that rubs on the seat is reinforced with a highly resistant ripstop.

The wide waistband fits well around the waist and is equipped with simple one-handed adjustable belt tensioners to avoid belts and buckles. The hand pockets are positioned horizontally with zippers, which follow the movement of the body during activity. The side zippered pocket offers space for your cell phone or other flat items. All pockets feature zipper pulls for easy access. The articulated fit and length, avoids the shorts from any conflict with the knee pads. All logos are reflective.

Retail prices

Devold® Kløvstien shirt donna e uomo – Prezzo €100.00

Devold® Kløvstien merino long sleeve shirt for women and men – Price €120.00

Devold® Kløvstien merino manica 3/4 uomo – Prezzo €130.00

Devold® Kløvstien shorts MTB donna e uomo – Prezzo €200.00

READ ALSO: It’s time to try wool in outdoor clothing

