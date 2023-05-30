Home » Yougov’s survey on fruition through the media – Sport Marketing News
A recent survey by YouGov reveals that just over two-thirds of Italians (67%) follow sport regularly across various media platforms, and follow the sports they love across a range of traditional and digital media. Almost 6 out of 10 Italians (58%) watch live sport on TV, 27% live streaming and 24% read sports content in online/print magazines.

Half of Italian sports fans like to watch the whole match of the sport they follow regularly (50%), 2 out of 10 Italian fans prefer to watch clips or highlights (20%) and 21% watch both the match and the highlights. Amazon Prime is the streaming platform most used by Italians who regularly follow sport (28%). Following are DAZN and Netflix (respectively with 15%), YouTube TV (13%) and last in the top 5 Sky Sports with 11%.

