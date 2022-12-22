The young athlete from San Donà died in hospital from cerebral thrombosis, seven days earlier he had been in the emergency room with a severe headache

Riccardo Cristilli – Padova

The death of a young rugby player has shaken the community of San Donà. Giorgio Conte was only 15 years old and died on December 21 following a cerebral thrombosis. “He was a humble and serious boy, of few words, always present and tenacious: a true rugby player” says the coach still shaken by his tragic loss like the whole team.

The sudden illness — Giorgio Conte had felt ill for the first time a week ago, when at 3 in the morning accusing a severe headache, he had his parents take him to the hospital. A CT scan with negative results and the return home despite some not exactly regular values ​​in the blood analysis. The next day though he passed out and was rushed to the hospital in Padua where he remained hospitalized until his death without regaining consciousness. Parents Eleonora and Roberto and brother Alessandro are shocked.

insults no vax — In the story told by Giorgio’s mother, she asks for respect for the pain of her family “we ask that online comments be stopped, we are inundated with disrespectful messages from no-vaxes”. In fact, the people against the anti-Covid vaccines have linked the boy’s death to the obligation of third dose needed to play rugby, thus unleashing all their wrath online. The correlation between Giorgio’s death and vaccines does not currently exist. Mother Eleonora explains that they have decided to donate Giorgio’s organs and an autopsy will be carried out in the next few days. The boy was healthy and had no particular health problems. “He Not only did he love rugby” explains his mother “but every day he got up at 5:30 to attend the Treviso Building Centre, he was in his second year and in love with the subject. He was also a good student”. See also Football Association fines: Yang Fan and Sun Jie were both suspended for 5 games and fined 50,000 yuan for violent acts – yqqlm

true rugby player — Il president of San Donà rugby Alberto Marusso he recounted how he had just moved up in category to under 17 “his role was that of a hooker but he was also very good at kicking between the posts. He was delighted to have been called up for the Triveneto selection”. The coach Andrea Costantin recalls the boy’s dedication and passion for this sport that he loved since he was a child “he had an excellent relationship with all his teammates” he tells Corriere del Veneto “he trained with such passion and grit that I can’t describe” . Even the little brother played rugby until a few years ago “it’s a family that has always been close to this environment, the mother is one of the managers of our club”.

THE CLUB TRIBUTE – THE GALLERY

Il San Donà rugby left a message to remember the boy “Giorgio Conte passed the ball. We hug Eleonora, Roberto and Alessandro”. Words of affection and closeness to the pain of the family have come from all over the world of Veneto sport.