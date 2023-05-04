Young basketball players from all provinces in Huzhou compete for the top spot in the city_Zhejiang Online

The young basketball players of Huzhou Province compete for the front of the city

Source: Sport Tribune





Reporter Zheng Runxin

On April 30th, the Huzhou City Gymnasium was full of people, immature faces and vigorous figures running back and forth on the basketball court, shouts and applause from the stands resounded over the court, this is the “Xiang Piao Piao Cup” 2022 Zhejiang Provincial Junior The scene of the basketball league finals (Chinese small basketball series activities · Huzhou, Zhejiang).

This event is a continuation of last year’s provincial basketball league. 181 teams from all over the province, with a total of more than 1,400 athletes participated. , U9, U10, U10 mixed 6 groups, a total of 256 games.

Since 2019, the Zhejiang Provincial Small Basketball League has been established. It has been successfully held for four sessions, with a total of more than 30,000 athletes participating. In the statistics of the Chinese Basketball Association’s small basketball series of events last year, our province ranked first in the country with 11,575 participants. one.

After fierce competition, Nine Teng Tyrannosaurus won the first prize in the U9 group, and player Wang Jiarui has already entered the “second brush” league. “I want to continue to participate in the future, and strive to break through myself and achieve better results.” Wang Jiarui is full of hope.

“Due to the epidemic, the competition has continued until now. Judging from the situation in the finals, the level of small basketball competition has improved rapidly.” Wang Zhigang, vice chairman and secretary-general of the Provincial Basketball Association, introduced that the key games of the game even invited the CBA Play with national referees.

It is reported that the 2023 primary level basketball competitions have also started in various places. There are 46 counties, 10 cities, and a total of 69 competition areas in the province to host primary and municipal competitions. It is expected that 15,000 athletes will participate.