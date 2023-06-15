Home » Young Dad Wolf. he is now enjoying himself alongside the masters. However, the jumper of the year from twenty-one is looking forward to Slavia
Young Dad Wolf. he is now enjoying himself alongside the masters. However, the jumper of the year from twenty-one is looking forward to Slavia

When his buddies chatted over fragrant coffee or scrolled through their phones, he happily took his seven-month-old daughter in his arms. Tomáš Vlček is the only father in the 21-team football team, which is preparing for the European Championship. “Boys made fun of me at first, but now some are asking what fatherhood entails. A few of them are broken,” says the Pardubice stopper, who belongs to Slavia, amused. He is also doing well at work, he has completed his first league season. And not bad at all.

